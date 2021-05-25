Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best post-production

Agency: Virtual Comms ltd

Client: EPOS

Credits: VFX: Copenhagen VFX

& Co. Productions / NoA

VFX: Copenhagen VFX

& Co. Productions / NoA

PR - Virtual Comms (UK), Wonacott (USA), Digital PR (Nordics), Swordfish PR (Germany), Heaven Media (ANZ), WeKids (Japan), Warning Up (France)

Film: Out of this world Gaming Audio

EPOS - an audio solutions company formed in 2019 on the legacy of Sennheiser Communications A/S - wanted to create a short film to raise awareness of the new brand's 2020 launch. The campaign needed to deliver a clear narrative around its new identity, and show how ‘The Power of Audio’ can enhance the gaming experience.

Rather than telling gamers what good audio can do, the film had to demonstrate how it enhances the gaming experience. The resulting film draws inspiration from the worlds of gaming and science fiction, with an atmosphere resembling Ridley Scott's iconic Blade Runner movie. It was designed so that viewers would wonder if it was an advert or a movie trailer.

The film reached 37.3 million gamers worldwide, clocking up 18.6 million total video views, and resulting in a 61% lift in branded searches at launch. The eight week total reach for PR cuttings globally topped 438.5 million.

Judges comment: Incredible post-production. Best in class.

