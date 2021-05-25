Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Best individual performance

Agency: Plastic Pictures

Client: Unilever

Film: There Is No Finish Line

Plastic Pictures was contracted by Unilever to create a film to open its Compass Live Event, where the company announces its global strategy.

The brief given was simply ‘Do something different’. In response Plastic Pictures produced a spoken word film written and performed by Sophia Thakur. The film contained absolutely no corporate messaging, meaning the script didn’t include any approved key messages or company call to action.

Unilever’s CEO praised the film, saying: “My God! Sophia's poem is so beautiful. Huge lump in my throat. Bravo! Well done. Very proud to be associated with that.

Judges comment: So far from the usual corporate film. Great performance by Sophia.

Shortlisted

