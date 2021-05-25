Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Behind the scenes

Agency: LLYC

Client: IKEA

Film: Ciao 2020

IKEA employees were feeling exhausted and anxious after working through a year of the pandemic and disappointed at being unable to celebrate traditional events like Christmas as they usually would.

After a survey where employees said what they disliked the most about the previous year, LLYC came up with the ‘Ciao 2020’ concept, using singing and dancing to wave off a challenging year. Spanish singer David Otero composed a motivational song to be used in a therapeutic dancing exercise that ended up as a music video.

The music video was filmed at night so that IKEA did not have to close any stores and was launched three days later. The campaign saw high levels of employee participation, with over 700 ideas for composing the song shared by employees in 48 hours.

The video received more than 125,000 views on social media, a reach increase of over 1177%, 500,000 impressions (+ 116%) and thousands of interactions (+ 498%).

