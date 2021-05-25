Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Animated

Agency: AMVBBDO

Client: Bodyform/Libresse

Credits: Zenith, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Trim Editing, 750mph, Framestore & Poke

Film: #wombstories

Bodyform/Libresse wanted to challenge the simplistic narratives around periods and pregnancy and the silence and shame this myth causes. To do this, it wanted to tell the unseen story of wombs- such as endometriosis, IVF, miscarriage, the choice not to bear children, and menopause.

The Wombstories campaign asked people to move away from a clinical, functional view of periods that need to be managed into a more emotional relationship. An all woman team worked to gather the lived experiences of people with wombs to create six interweaving storylines moving between animation and live action.

The campaign has spread to 132 countries after launching in 21, becoming a viral success with a unique reach of 60 million. The UK saw a 200% increase in social followers as people shared their own Wombstories. The reactions from mainstream media and influencers earned a 1.5 billion PR reach in the UK alone. By tackling every period-related taboo subject in advertising, it also built up market share.

Judges comment: Powerful, evocative and daring. Incredible piece of work.

