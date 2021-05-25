Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Production Company of the Year

Plastic Pictures

Despite a challenging year, Plastic Pictures’ 11th anniversary saw it successfully evolve a hybrid model, merging production company expertise with agency creative.

Capitalising on its global production partnerships formed over the last 10 years, the company was able to film abroad during lockdown. In the last 12 months, it has filmed productions in Australia, Brazil, China, Ghana, Holland, India, Indonesia, Kenya, South Africa and the United States.

Plastic Pictures secured new projects from Simplicity Cremations, HSBC, Legal & General. It also retained existing clients including Unilever, BP and Shell.

In-keeping with its values, Plastic Pictures reviewed its talent pool prompted by the #BLM movement. It has implemented mandatory unconscious bias training and is committed to making sure its work and productions are free from stereotypes.

It also worked on a Corporate Comms Film Campaign for Unilever which launched a €1 billion Climate & Nature Fund. It positioned employees as environmental activists helping to transform the accountability of big businesses and even featured Unilever CEO Alan Jope. The film received a positive reception from media, stakeholders, NGO and consumers, and has been viewed over 1 million times online.

Judges comments: Premium production outfit, solid growth and solid client base. Unilever film does well to make Unilever feel approachable and responsible, which I'm sure will have had a good impact for the brand on key affinity and corporate reputation scores.

