Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Sustainability

Agency: Edelman

Client: IKEA

Credits: Riffraff - Production/ MPC London - Post Production/VFX Factory Studios London - Sound Design

Film: IKEA Buy Back

IKEA is deeply focussed on sustainability but is better known for its flat pack furniture. The company wanted a campaign that would make a statement about sustainability and its credentials in this space.

As part of this commitment to circularity, IKEA buys back customers’ old furniture and resells it. Edelman created a film based on the journey of an IKEA bookshelf through many different homes and lives. The viewer witnesses everything the bookshelf does.

So far the campaign has received 3billion impressions, 66,000 total engagements, and more than 1,546 news articles have covered it in over 37 countries. Media outlets that reported on the campaign included The BBC, CNN, Reuters, AP, Fast Company, ABC News, New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, China Daily, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan.

Judges comment: It's great to see a big company like IKEA put their money where their mouth is by launching the buy-back initiative. It's also great to see it brought to life in this lovely film that emotionalises the need to reuse and recycle by adding value to the actual product: the IKEA furniture has so many stories to tell.

