Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Not-for-profit / Giving back

In 2020 child poverty came under the spotlight as politicians failed to tackle the issue and campaigners including footballer Marcus Rashford became vocal advocates for ending child hunger.

Aldi has been combating child food poverty for a while and wanted to shine a light on the work it is doing by extending its partnership with charity donation network, Neighbourly, to pledge to donate 10 million meals to families across the country.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe created an animated film 'The Hunger Monster', with children's illustrator Lisa Stickley and narrated by Rashford.

The film was viewed over 1.88million times on social channels and secured 623 pieces of print, social, online and broadcast coverage, culminating in a reach of more than 1.5billion. Consumers donated £34,000 in the first three weeks, enabling Aldi to provide 1,171,214 meals in the first month.

Judges comment: Packs a real punch without resorting to melodrama. The simplicity of the animation, poem and Rashford's non-thespian VO combine to pull you into the world of a hungry child, making the issue real and present. The brand has a clear role and the piece of content has made a good impact. All round fantastic piece of work.

