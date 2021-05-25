Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Charity Film

A film that has been produced by a charity and/or agency achieving the most inspiring awareness raising or fundraising film.

Agency: The 10 Group

Client: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Film: #KeepNoahsArkAfloat

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice, which helps support London's most unwell babies and children, projected a loss of over £2million worth of income, from an annual turnover of around £3.5million, due to the pandemic.

After The 10 Group posted on LinkedIn offering pro-bono support, Noah's Ark briefed the agency to create a film-led fundraising campaign to reach a new audience of fundraisers and raise enough money to allow the newly opened In-Patient Unit to maintain its services while also re-starting care for children in their homes.

In response, The 10 Group produced #KeepNoahsArkAfloat, a film featuring an all-star cast including Tottenham Hotspur FC players Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Hugo Lloris and Lucas Moura and narrated by Peter Capaldi. 1,000 supporters raised £115,000, with 99% of these being first-time donors to the charity. The two-part campaign generated over £2.1million, enough to cover the annual costs of the hospice’s entire fleet of nurses and carers for a year.

Judges comments: Simple concept connecting the name of the charity with the biblical nursery rhyme. Capaldi's VO is good and the piano soundtrack is nice. Results for a very worthy cause are fantastic and a credit to the team.

Shortlisted

Whatever It Takes - AMVBBDO for Macmillan Cancer Report

This Is What The Law Can Do - Apropos London for ClientEarth 

Time For Can - Blonde for Parkinson's UK 

Someone Special To Me - nrg Digital for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice

