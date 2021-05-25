Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: winners revealed

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek UK staff

The winners at Brand Film Awards EMEA 2020 have been announced - including the prestigious Agency and Production Company of the Year gongs.

News

The winning entries in 26 categories were revealed via livestream on Tuesday (25 May) and earlier today (26 May).

You can watch the video of both awards ceremonies here.

Click on the links below here to see profiles of the winning entries, including excerpts from the winning films and judges' comments...

BUSINESS:

B2B
Corporate
Issues and reputation management
Internal
Public affairs

CONSUMER:

Consumer goods
Healthcare
Music and entertainment
Sport

PURPOSE:

Charity Film
Not-for-profit / Giving back
Sustainability

CRAFT:

Animated
Behind the scenes
Best individual performance
Best post-production
Best director

BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT:

Best use of an influencer or celebrity
Best use of digital/social media
Best use of humour
Brand documentary
Most emotional film
Branded programme

PEOPLE & AGENCIES:

Agency of the Year
Production Company of the Year

