Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Sport

Agency: Cut Media

Client: Santa Cruz Bicycles

Film: Santa Cruz Bicycles 5010 | Get Creative With Your Surroundings

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the client was unable to meet up with the rest of the Santa Cruz Bicycles athlete team in Greece as planned, to film a short documentary intended to celebrate the launch of the redesigned 5010 bike.

Cut Media’s brief was to create a film celebrating the Santa Cruz 5010's technical capabilities and versatility for riders of all abilities to support the global launch of the redesigned 5010. It needed to connect Santa Cruz with its core audience and inspire people to get out and ride their bikes.

The original campaign- initially conceived as a road trip through Greece starring some of Santa Cruz's top athletes- had to be completely reimagined. Collaborating remotely, Cut Media created a film featuring a miniature replica model of the bicycle, set to ‘Megablast’ by Bomb the Bass.

The resulting film has had 25million views to date and widespread publicity in the creative and cycling press. The bike also sold out globally in advance of its arrival in shops.

Judges comment: This is a seriously cool film - I love it. Brilliantly creative , brilliant showcasing of the product in a way that gets the audience thinking and talking about it even more than a ‘usual’ product film. A great example of powerful and effective creativity born out of constraints!

