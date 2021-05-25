Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Music and entertainment

Company: Royal Albert Hall

Film: Your Room Will Be Ready

In celebration of its 150th birthday on 29 March 2021, The Royal Albert Hall launched a 90-second tribute to live music and performance entitled ‘Your Room Will Be Ready’. The aim of the film was to remind audiences worldwide what we have desperately missed about live performance and build excitement for the return of gigs and concerts.

Narrated by Mick Jagger, directed by Tom Harper and scored by Steven Price, the film pairs images of the empty venue with more than 40 pieces of archive event footage from 1933 to the present.

The film premiered on BBC Breakfast, and was featured on Sky News, ITV news and BBC London news, as well as Bloomberg the following day.

As of 1 March 2021, it had been viewed a total of 1,478,085 times across owned social platforms. It received 158,000 engagements and hundreds of comments from audiences saying how much they are yearning to return to the Hall.

Judges comment: An extraordinary film, beautifully chosen poetry, brilliant reading by Sir Mick with the most gob smacking , heart palpitating collection of clips of incredible live performances. An emotional tribute to everything that’s great about live venues and this one has it all. Makes the anniversary even more poignant and powerful.

Shortlisted

