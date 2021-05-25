Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Healthcare

Agency: Weber Shandwick

Client: Breast Cancer Now

Credits: Anna Ginsburg (filmmaker), Strange Beast (animation production)

Film: A Love/Hate Relationship

Fear around COVID-19 was preventing women from getting their breasts checked, so UK charity Breast Cancer Now asked Weber Shandwick to create a film amplifying its ‘Check Them’ awareness campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The agency decided to take the approach of celebrating the love/hate relationship women have with their breasts. Interviews were conducted with women from across the UK from a diverse range of ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to gather personal experiences. Morphing animations allowed the film to capture 25 shapes, sizes and colours of breasts in 60 seconds. It charts the relationships women have with their breasts over the course of their lives and ends with the call to action: 'Love Them. Hate Them. Check Them.'

The film was launched in November 2020, a month after Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to keep the conversation going. Amplified via social media, the film logged above average click through rates for Facebook and Instagram ads and 91% of Spotify users listened to the ads in full rather than skipping them. The film was also selected as a 'Best of the Month Staff Pick' by the Vimeo Curation Team.

Judges comment: A beautiful, striking and arresting film. I love that this caused outrage and thus fuelled a debate / dialogue!

