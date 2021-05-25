Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Consumer goods

Agency: AMVBBDO

Client: Bodyform/Libresse

Credits: Zenith, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Trim Editing, Framestore, 750mph & Poke

Film: #WombStories

Bodyform/Libresse wanted to tell the unseen story of wombs- like endometriosis, IVF, miscarriage, the choice not to bear children, and menopause. It wanted to challenge the simplistic narratives around periods and pregnancy and the silence and shame this myth causes.

An all woman team worked to gather the lived experiences of people with wombs to create six interweaving storylines moving between animation and live action. Wombstories asked people to move away from a clinical, functional view of periods that need to be managed, into a more emotional relationship.

The campaign has spread to 132 countries after launching in 21, becoming a viral success with a unique reach of 60million. The UK saw a 200% increase in social followers as people shared their own Wombstories. The reactions from mainstream media and influencers earned a 1.5billion PR reach in the UK alone. By tackling every period-related taboo subject in advertising, it also built up market share.

Judges comment: Absolutely LOVE this. Cried when I first saw it, cried again during the judging. Important, challenging, funny, super creative - just bloody brilliant (excuse the pun)!

Shortlisted

Out of this world Gaming Audio - &Co for EPOS

Hairy Tales - Don't Cry Wolf for Tangle Teezer

Creme Egg EATertainment - ELVIS for Modelez

The Show Must Go On - Lucky Generals for Amazon