Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Public affairs

Agency: Across the Pond

Client: Education Above All Foundation

Credits: Alison Bellwood, Project Everyone

Film: #Unitetoprotect

Every day thousands of children have their education destroyed through sexual exploitation, murder, kidnapping and military occupation. The Education Above All Foundation needed to grab the attention of world leaders on the UN's first ever 'Day to Protect Education from Attack' on 9 September 2020.

The aim was to create a campaign to influence governments, key decision makers and NGOs to protect the education of the world’s most vulnerable children by showing them how every day their education is under attack.

Across the Pond decided that rather than showing all these horrors, it would be more impactful to tell the story of a single child, performed in a single take. The film tells the story of a boy’s journey from a school to child soldier.

The film was shown by the UN Secretary General at the opening of the event on 9 September.

Judges comment: A heartbreaking piece of acting by a powerful young actor. A simple concept about a complex subject; well-executed.

Shortlisted

