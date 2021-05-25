Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Internal

The best use of film or series for internal purposes to connect with employees and highlight a corporate message or initiative.

Agency: Plastic Pictures

Client: Unilever

Project: There Is No Finish Line

Unilever wanted a film to open its Compass Live Event, where the company announces its global strategy. 

The brief given to Plastic Pictures was simply ‘Do something different’. The agency decided to create a film with absolutely no corporate messaging, meaning the script wouldn’t include any approved key messages or company call to action.

The concept Plastic Pictures came up with was a spoken word film written and performed by Sophia Thakur.

Unilever’s CEO praised the film, saying: “My God! Sophia's poem is so beautiful. Huge lump in my throat. Bravo! Well done. Very proud to be associated with that.”

Judges comment: Simple yet effective. This isn't always an easy topic to broach, but it was shot really well and the spoken word artist was captivating.

