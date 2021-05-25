Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Issues and reputation management

Agency: Plastic Pictures

Client: Unilever

Film: Un-Stereotype Act II

Unilever wanted a film that would act as a call to action for advertising, marketing and PR agencies to take the gender stereotypes out of their work for clients. It also wanted to look at how they could do this in their own advertising.

Plastic Pictures was asked to create a campaign that depicted how society is challenging brands and the media to move away from unhelpful portrayals of gender and come up with something more relevant to today’s consumer. As there was no budget scope to shoot footage, the agency decided to pair a strong script with impactful photography.

The resulting film which forms part of the #UNSTEREOTYPE campaign was initially intended only for internal use to be distributed to media and advertising suppliers. Since its release, Aline Santos, EVP, marketing and chief diversity and inclusion officer, has requested it be re-licensed for a global external audience and that the film be converted into six new languages.

Judges comment: Powerful, gripping and engaging, a good video with a well delivered message.

Shortlisted

The Time Is Now - The Edge Company for PwC