Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: Corporate

Agency: Harvard PR

Clients: Square and Mastercard

Project: Connecting the Falklands

Harvard PR’s brief was to capture Square and Mastercard’s joint effort to solve one of the greatest challenges facing the Falkland Islands' small and medium-sized businesses - accepting card and digital payments.

Working with renowned photographer Jane Stockdale, the film used beautiful photography and cinematography to tell the stories of local businesses and the people that run them. The aims were to capture and raise awareness of the islanders’ resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and self sufficiency.

As a result of the event which launched the film, the average time spent on the Square.com site increased from one minute to eight minutes 41 seconds and the launch campaign resulted in over 50 pieces of coverage across national, broadcast, SME and technology titles with an overall reach of 223,847,500.

Harvard PR also created a virtual event for London Tech Week 2020 to showcase the initiative. Sellers Bluff Cove spoke about how their previously cash-only business was now able to take 80% of their annual revenue through Square.

Judges comments: Really interesting and strong piece of work, fantastic results and taught me a lot about the Falklands that hadn't really ever crossed my mind before.

