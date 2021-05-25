Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021 winners: B2B

Agency: True

Client: ROCKWOOL

Film:The 7 Strengths of Stone

ROCKWOOL manufactures sustainable non-combustible stone wool insulation. It had launched a corporate brand platform, ‘7 Strengths of Stone’, but the narrative alienated its core audience of craftsmen, architects, engineers and real estate developers in construction. The company needed to bridge its high-level corporate positioning to engage homeowners and its audience in the construction industry.

True was hired to create an advertising campaign that would add colour to a sector grounded in functional product features and build brand awareness of ROCKWOOL’s competitive difference. The agency created a lighthearted but informative series of videos that was filmed at the company’s Innovation Factory and included real employees.

The campaign saw increased levels of engagement, with the average time spent on the website increasing by 400% compared to previous campaigns. At one point, the website even crashed due to the volume of visitors. The films generated 11,641 marketing qualified leads in just three months.

Judge’s comment: Very funny, captivating content on a subject that isn't the sexiest. I like the tongue and cheek German efficiency undertones, as well as how they delivered a good message in a short and succinct way.

Shortlisted

