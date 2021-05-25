Golin Hong Kong introduces on-site counsellor

IPG agency Golin has appointed Elizabeth Jung to be an on-site counsellor to support its team's health and wellness needs. Jung is the founder of the Fortitude Partners and a former professional services leader, as well as a trained counselling professional specialising in the use of positive psychology and resilience training.

The announcement follows a number of employee initiatives Golin has introduced over recent years including a HK$580 (US$75) per month health and wellness allowance, unlimited leave and vacation email shut down.

Jane Morgan, managing director at Golin Hong Kong, said: "The last two years have been tough, both professionally and personally for everyone, whether we are conscious of it or not. We want to make sure that we are listening and responding as needed and this step felt like the right one. It's early days yet and while we acknowledge we can't solve every problem, we're hopeful Elizabeth's counsel will make a difference to the working lives of our teams."

In March this year, industry association PRHK launched a task force—spearheaded by Morgan—aimed at investigating issues of work-life balance within the industry and providing constructive solutions. The 'Time to be Creative' task force will bring together employees from international and local agencies to identify causes of work-life balance issues then discuss solutions, create fixes and share best practices.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia