Movers & Shakers: Hume Brophy, Sandpiper, and more

Sandpiper Communications appointed Genevieve Chow as director and Hetty Musfirah as account director in Singapore. Chow joins following 14 years with Burson-Marsteller, where she worked in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Singapore. Immediately prior to joining Sandpiper, she led the international media campaign for a party primary candidate in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election. Musfirah has 14 years of experience in communications, public affairs, and journalism in Singapore and Southeast Asia. She is a former communications advisor at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and also served as assistant press secretary with the Prime Minister's Office.

Communications consultancy Hume Brophy has appointed Shawn Balakrishnan as director for its southeast Asia operations. Balakrishnan brings nearly two decades of experience to the table. In his new role, Balakrishnan will work with leadership across the network to develop new products, drive growth opportunities and provide strategic counsel to clients. He joins Hume Brophy after previously serving as market leader for Singapore and Southeast Asia at BCW. Balakrishnan fills the gap left by Asia Pacific managing director Carolyn Camoens who left after managing Hume Brophy's regional presence out of Singapore since 2018.

Lintas Live has clinched the PR and advocacy building mandate for TATA AIG General Insurance. The agency will develop the PR and corporate communications framework for TATA AIG to strengthen its leadership position in the general insurance space. Its LIVE framework will also aim to help the client improve brand relevance and impact digitally. The account will be led by the agency's Mumbai office.

