In this second of a five-podcast series, Wendell Calhoun, marketing operations manager at Syngenta, and Caryn Caratelli, principal and MD, G&S Business Communications, join PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid to discuss unsung heroes of American society — farmers and the agribusiness sector — and how their story of tech sophistication and unique challenges is being told to an audience far more interested in it than ever.