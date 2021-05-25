“The pandemic has given all of us an opportunity to reflect,” notes Wendell Calhoun, marketing operations manager at Syngenta. “At the start of the pandemic, people didn’t see the foods in their stores they normally do, so they really started to think about where their food comes from.”
This has provided an opportunity for the agribusiness sector to speak to a much broader audience than ever before. And one of the main messages being highlighted is the underappreciated sophistication of the industry.
“Agriculture has always been very technologically advanced,” asserts Caryn Caratelli, principal and MD, G&S Business Communications. “The pandemic has really provided us a runway to talk about the science in agriculture – and this is a sector that is extremely scientific.”
That story, though, has a very human element, too: farmers, unsung American heroes. “The people who grow our foods, the farmers, are truly the backbone of our society,” notes Calhoun.
And theirs is a story the public is far more interested in hearing now. As Caratelli explains, proprietary G&S research shows that as the pandemic started, 69% of Americans stated that the role of the American farmer in our society was much more critical than they believed it to be in 2019. And while a second round of that research in early 2021 saw that figure dip to 49%, that is still much higher than it was pre-COVID.
The remainder of this conversation between these two industry leaders focused on unique communications challenges those in agribusiness face (i.e. subpar broadband in many rural areas), the various other industries that are hugely supported by agriculture, and the untold stories of women farmers.
We welcome you to watch the entire conversation with Calhoun and Caratelli below.
