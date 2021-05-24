New York Times brings on Cynara Charles-Pierre to lead culture, communications

NEW YORK: The New York Times has brought on Cynara Charles-Pierre as SVP of culture and communications, effective on June 14.

In the newly created position, she’ll report to the news organization’s chief marketing officer, David Rubin.

In a memo to employees, Rubin wrote that a few months ago, in addition to telling the media outlet’s story externally, “[W]e realized we needed a separate and specialized culture and communications team that would be dedicated to helping create the spaces for employees to feel connected to the entire company and foster the culture we want to build.”

Charles-Pierre will develop a team of employees to provide internal communications that will work closely with external comms.

“My first priority is to get to know The New York Times from the inside out and across the company,” she said. “However, it will be an iterative process. Conditions change. Employees’ needs change.”

Charles-Pierre emphasized the need for flexibility to meet company needs as they evolve.

Through June 11, Charles-Pierre will continue to serve as VP and head of corporate communications at TD Bank. She has managed employee engagement and corporate communications across the company.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll focus on leading a smooth transition and ensuring progress against the bank's growth priorities,” TD Bank said in a statement when asked about Charles-Pierre’s successor.

Prior to TD Bank, Charles-Pierre led employee communications at JetBlue Airways, upgrading its employee communications intranet, HelloJetBlue. She’s also worked in employee and internal communications at HBO and News Corp. and as a copywriter manager for the marketing and promotional department at MTV Networks.

The New York Times finished Q1 with more than 7.8 million paid digital and print subscriptions and more than 100 million registered users, having an average weekly audience of 76 million readers. It posted operating profit of $51.7 million, up from $27.3 million the year prior.