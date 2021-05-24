TrailRunner International plants flag in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN: TrailRunner International has opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee, and selected director Sarah Grubbs to lead it.

Grubbs, who has relocated from the firm’s New York office, is reporting to TrailRunner CEO Jim Wilkinson. When the office is operational effective June 1, Grubbs will be joined by MD Johanna Hoopes as the firm plans an “aggressive” hiring spree in Nashville.

“We believe this can become the largest office in the firm,” said Wilkinson. “We have seen the greatest migrational shift pre-COVID inward from the coasts to the American heartland and COVID only exacerbated that.”

Wilkinson declined to say what clients TrailRunner has in or around Nashville.

“This is a really exciting time for Nashville,” added Grubbs. “It is one of the hottest job markets right now. There is a huge desire to live in Nashville; it’s an up-and-coming and thriving economy.”

TrailRunner’s headquarters are in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and the firm has offices in San Francisco; New York; Shanghai; Truckee, California; and Washington, DC.

“We are using Nashville as a base to expand across the heartland to these new financial centers,” Wilkinson added.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. He has also worked at PepsiCo and Brunswick Group and was chief of staff to former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson from 2006 to 2009, a period that included the global financial crisis.