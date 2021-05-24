Audi of America names Emilie Cotter as chief communications officer

HERNDON, VA: Audi of America has promoted Emilie Cotter to SVP and chief communications officer.

Cotter will report to Audi of America president Daniel Weissland and lead U.S. public relations. The last person to lead comms for Audi of America was Tara Rush, who was promoted to SVP and chief marketing officer last December. Rush continued to oversee communications until Cotter’s promotion.

Cotter will be responsible for defining and leading a brand-driven comms strategy for Audi of America. In addition to corporate, product and lifestyle communications, Cotter will oversee Audi of America’s government affairs team. Cotter’s role is focused on both internal and external stakeholder groups, including media, dealers, partners and state and federal policymakers, the automaker said in a statement.

Cotter joined Audi of America as director of corporate and brand communications last September, leading PR strategy for brand, corporate and lifestyle communications. She previously served as chief brand officer at Marketplace and SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard. Earlier in her career, Cotter was head of corporate and brand communication for Lucasfilm.

Cotter was not immediately available for additional comment.

Parent company Audi Group reported strong sales in China and the U.S. in the first quarter of the year, delivering more than 31% more cars to customers in the period compared to the prior year, according to Automotive World.