Japanese company acquires UK healthcare agency

The M3 deal comes two years after three agencies – Healthi; Home Digital; and Mercury Healthcare Communications – were amalgamated to form ONEHealth.

The agency specialises in marketing and comms in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, with services from R&D support to stakeholder engagement. It also has one of the biggest email databases of healthcare professionals in the UK.

Tokyo-based M3 provides information to more than six million medical members globally across its various platforms, such as Doctors.net in the UK.

In a statement announcing the deal, M3 said: “By combining the scale of Doctors.net.uk’s professional network with ONEHealth Communications’ extensive email reach, M3 cements its unparalleled position as the largest community of doctors in the United Kingdom.”

It added: “Incorporating ONEHealth Communications’ long track record of success in healthcare media planning and content generation will also mark a step-change in M3’s capabilities to provide end-to-end media and content solutions to its clients.”

Veronique Cotrel, managing director of ONEHealth, commented: “Joining the world’s largest network of doctors will strengthen our position both within the UK and beyond, and enable us to build upon our existing services, extending opportunities for our healthcare partners.”

Tak Matsuoka, managing director of Doctors.net.uk, said: “The holistic medical communication experience provided by ONEHealth Communications is highly complementary to our existing Doctors.net.uk operations, and it will offer significant additional value to the UK healthcare professional community, as well as to our life sciences clients.”

