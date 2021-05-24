Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has responded after one of his airline’s planes was “hijacked.” A Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania carrying Raman Pratasevich, a journalist and opposition activist, was diverted to Minsk over a supposed bomb threat on Sunday. Pratasevich was detained at the Minsk airport once the plane landed. O'Leary told Irish Newstalk radio that passengers and crew were frightened, and were held under armed guard, and he described the diversion as "state-sponsored hijacking." He added that his airline would take guidance from European authorities on flying in Belarusian airspace. Belarus’ actions drew condemnation from Europe and the United States.

Ryanair’s initial press statement noted that “nothing untoward” was found aboard the aircraft. Human rights groups and Western journalists heavily criticized the statement on Twitter, asking about the “kidnapping” of Pratasevich. Early Monday, Ryanair released an updated statement on Twitter that said, “Ryanair condemns the unlawful actions of Belarusian authorities who diverted [the flight],” adding that it was “an act of aviation piracy.” The matter is now being handled by EU safety and security agencies and NATO.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. On Sunday, Floyd’s family joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march. Speakers at the event included Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct.

President Joe Biden will host members of Floyd's family at the White House on Tuesday. "The president has spoken repeatedly to how meaningful his relationship with the Floyd family is to him," an official told NBC News, "and on the first anniversary of George Floyd's passing it is important to him to hear from them about their perspective on this moment in our history and the progress that must be made in order to stop the agonizing trend of people of color being killed at the hands of law enforcement and to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve." However, Congress is poised to miss Biden’s deadline for passing police reform legislation named in Floyd's memory.

A birthday party went viral on TikTok, drawing a massive crowd to Huntington Beach, California. Police said an estimated 2,500 showed up in downtown Huntington Beach for "Adrian's Kickback." Nearly 150 people were arrested Saturday night and Huntington Beach Police Department instated an emergency curfew. The whole thing started when a guy named Adrian posted about his birthday on TikTok last week with the hashtag #AdriansKickback. The hashtag has been viewed more than 220 million times on TikTok.