New British cruise line hires PR agency for launch

Lotus, which is part of W Communications, will be responsible for strategic PR and social media ahead of the launch.

From next year, Ambassador will offer a “premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience”, aimed at the 50-plus market, from its home port of London Tilbury.

The first ship, Ambience, will sail in Spring 2022 and is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins.

Following the launch, Lotus will work to promote Ambassador's itineraries, on its sale communications strategy and the launch of the inaugural cruise season, commencing in spring 2022. In spring 2023, the cruise line plans to extend sailings from additional regional ports including Liverpool and Newcastle.

Ambassador Cruise Lines chief executive Christian Verhounig said: “During the competitive pitch process, we were looking for an integrated communications agency with a passion for the cruise sector, demonstrable capabilities and an experienced team that could act as an extension of ours.

“These are exciting times and we look forward to working with Lotus to realise Ambassador Cruise Line’s ambitions.”

The account team will be led by Lotus chief executive Jules Ugo.

“The launch of Ambassador Cruise Line is a significant signal to the UK’s travel economy that confidence in cruising has returned,” she said.

“As an agency we help stimulate travel sector recovery and rediscovery, and therefore it is a privilege to be a part of this piece of post-pandemic history. As the first new cruise line in over a decade, with advancements in technology and sustainability at the heart of the Ambassador ethos, this is a truly innovative brand at the heart of the 'build back better' movement”.