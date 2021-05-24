Former opr COO launches new agency

Graham White (pictured above), former COO at WPP AUNZ's opr, has launched Pratar, a new agency specialising in communications for tech brands and start-ups. White clocked in more than two decades at WPP including a long stint as group managing director for opr's Howorth Communications.

Pratar, which means to talk or have a conversation in Swedish, will offer a range of services including strategic communications, story development, thought leadership, earned media, media training, content, and CEO and executive profiling. White will also provide business advisory services for agency founders and leaders.

"Our primary role in communications is to engage people, both inside and outside an organisation, to build, manage and protect reputation. It is a name that easily came to me for personal reasons, with family connections to Scandinavia," said White.

"Having walked in agency leadership shoes for so long I understand what's involved and can provide advice, grounded in experience, to leaders who may need support."

White already has ten clients signed up to his new enterprise which include lobal technology sector leaders, emerging and established startups, and venture capital firms such as Equinix, Castlepoint Systems, OurCrowd, Raiz Invest, Rockwell Automation, Vow Food, BMC Software, Luceo Energy and GapMaps. He is also consulting as a senior advisor into 6AM Agency, a specialist wellbeing and good living integrated communications firm based in Sydney.

White's intention is to keep Pratar small, focussing on independence, stability and scaled collaboration with a range of specialist providers for specific expert skills.

"After more than two decades at Howorth and opr I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding freelancers and specialist service providers, which works perfectly for a small agency like Pratar. There are also many great ex-WPP people now running their own consulting businesses, who make great collaboration partners," he said.

