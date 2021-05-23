M&C Saatchi Talk names new head of consumer

Kirk (pictured) replaces Lucy Swan, who has joined PR agency Wild Card as business development director, as PRWeek reported last week.

Kirk started his career in journalism, editing monthly magazines for IPC Media, before moving into PR and the in-house team at Honda. There, he ran PR communications across cars, motorcycles and Formula 1. He later led the PR and social team at The Brooklyn Brothers, the 'earned-first' advertising agency owned by IPG.

Kirk has worked for clients including Jaguar Land Rover, Mini, Hyundai, NatWest, Club Med, Castrol and First Direct.

M&C Saatchi Talk chief operating officer Ryan Woor said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve onto the board of M&C Saatchi Talk to head up our ever-evolving consumer team. His experience is truly invaluable, and he’s already seamlessly integrated into the agency. I firmly believe under Steve’s leadership, the consumer division will continue to attract and develop the very best clients and talent in the industry.”

Kirk said: “This is an agency with positive energy, bold ambitions and brave, modern-thinking clients. As part of the reinvigorated group, it has all the ingredients to make famous work that drives conversations that matter, and I look forward to helping it grow further.”

News of Kirk's appointment at M&C Saatchi Talk follows that of another former IPG executive, Alex Michael, who took the role of head of growth, as PRWeek also reported last week. Michael, formerly an executive director at Golin London, was hired alongside two new creatives.

M&C Saatchi Talk, which was formed a year ago from the merger of sister agencies M&C Saatchi PR and Talk.Global, reported a 33 per cent fall in combined revenue last year to £5.5m. However, as chief executive Jane Boardman told PRWeek in the UK Top 150 Consultancies coverage, the agency returned to pre-crisis levels of income by October 2020, and from December onwards has seen a "massive increase" in new business leads.

M&C Saatchi Talk underwent a leadership shake-up late last year with the departure of managing director Chris Hides to The Academy and the appointment of Swan, alongside that of head of strategy and creative Will Cooke, another former Golin executive director.