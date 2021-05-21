BCW names Brooke Hovey interim North America president

NEW YORK: BCW has reorganized its North America business as its current president for the region departs.

BCW’s president of North America Chris Foster is leaving the agency for a new opportunity. Brooke Hovey, the WPP firm’s global chief growth officer, is taking over as interim president, North America.

Additionally, Teresa Henderson, currently president of South/West, is being elevated to chief operating officer for North America. She will partner with Hovey on all aspects of regional management, with a focus on client service and employee engagement. She will also continue overseeing several key client relationships.

Hovey and Henderson both report to BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato.

Foster was not immediately available for comment on his new role.

“I am happy for [Foster], who has been a good colleague and partner for the past three years,” said Imperato in a statement. “Our teams across North America will miss him.”

She wished him the best in his new role.

“These changes have been in the works for months," said Imperato. "[Foster] and I have discussed his taking on a different role for a while.”

Foster's departure follows a string of several senior-level leavers at BCW over the past nine months.

Global president of brand solutions, Jim Joseph, moved to McCann Health last August; BCW’s global chief strategy and operations officer Ben Boyd exited in October to join Lowe’s as comms head; BCW subsidiary GCI Health's global CEO Wendy Lund also went client-side, at Merck’s women’s health spin-off Organon; and chief client officer Kate Triggs departed in February this year.

Hovey is a veteran of BCW and, before that, Cohn & Wolfe, having served in multiple roles with the organization over a decade. Cohn & Wolfe merged with its WPP sibling Burson-Marsteller in February 2018 to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe, which subsequently rebranded as BCW. Hovey was recently named to PRWeek's Hall of Femme class of 2021.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.