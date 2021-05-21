Eli Lilly hires Greg Daniel as head of global public policy

INDIANAPOLIS: Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company has named Greg Daniel as its leader of global public policy.

In his role, Daniel will be responsible for leading the company’s federal and state policy efforts, focused on barriers to innovation, access, affordability and global competition in the industry.

Daniel joins Eli Lilly from Edwards Lifesciences, where he was the head of policy. Before that, he was deputy center director and clinical professor at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy.

He also held leadership positions at the Brookings Institution and Healthcore, Inc.

He currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Scientific Journal Drug Information Association, a position he will retain while at Eli Lilly.

In April 2020, Eli Lilly hired Kathryn Beiser as its VP of global communications. Prior to joining Eli Lilly, Beiser was SVP and chief communications officer for Kaiser Permanente.

Eli Lilly acquired Precision BioSciences, Inc., Merus N.V. and Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation in January 2021, increasing its market capitalization to $178 billion and closing the gap to its biggest competitor Pfizer.