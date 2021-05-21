Antenna Group hires Katelyn Davis as director of mobility

DETROIT: Antenna Group has appointed Katelyn Davis as the firm's first director of mobility.

Davis will report to Jared Blanton, VP of Antenna's energy, mobility and sustainability practice. As the agency's first hire in Detroit, she is responsible for driving the firm's expanding mobility practice, which has seen top line revenue growth of 220% in the past year, according to a statement.

Davis will provide strategic counsel across Antenna's mobility client portfolio and support business development and client networking initiatives.

An automotive industry veteran, Davis will be based in Detroit and take advantage of the proximity to 22 automakers, 96 of the top 100 global automotive suppliers, and several autonomous vehicle testing facilities, mobility venture capital firms and startup incubators.

"By establishing a Detroit presence thereby complementing our Silicon Valley roots, Antenna clients will benefit from the institutional knowledge and strong industry ties that come with our geographic presence," Davis said.

Before joining Antenna, Davis led PR and communications for automotive and mobility clients, including the North American International Auto Show. She is on the board of the Automotive Public Relations Council and the co-author of the forthcoming book, Women Driven Mobility, which chronicles female-led mobility innovations and initiatives across the country.

Davis also served as director of MICHauto, Michigan's automotive industry association, and as corporate affairs and communications specialist at Yazaki. She spent time at Ford Motor Company headquarters as part of her role with AOR GTB.