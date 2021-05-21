Just briefly

People moves

COLUMBUS, OH

Time’s Up has named Chelsea Fuller as VP of communications.

NEW YORK

Global Strategy Group has hired Victoria Harmon as senior adviser.

LOS ANGELES

Endeavor Content has hired Sharon Liggins as its SVP of communications.

GLASSBORO, NJ

PR agency AKCG named Mike Gross president of the firm. Gross previously served as the firm’s senior vice president and COO.

SAN DIEGO

Jack in the Box has named Chris Brandonas vice president of investor relations, effective June 7.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

PRSA NJ has named Jemia Kinsey Singleton president of the executive committee, board of directors;and Deirdre Lopian has been named president-elect. The board of directors includes: Carrie L. Cristello, corporate director of media relations at RWJBarnabas Health; Stephanie K. Reed, communications director for University Finance and Administration at Rutgers University; Meghan Gross, SVP at public relations agency Golin; and Shana Walther, senior director at Coyne PR.

WASHINGTON, DC

DCI Group has named Chris Myers and Chad Horrell as co-chairs of the company’s new bipartisan State and Local Practice group.

Account wins

WASHINGTON, DC

Unilever brand Blueair LLC has named Allison+Partners its public relations agency of record.

BOSTON

Preclinical biotech company Delix Therapeutics has retained KCSA Strategic Communications as its agency of record.

NEW YORK

Integrated marketing agency Shadow has been selected as the agency of record for Moët Hennessy's emerging brands: Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie Whisky and Volcán de Mi Tierra Tequila.

Other comms news

NEW YORK

PRSSA named California State University, Long Beach as the winner of the 2021 Bateman Case Study Competition. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln came in second followed by Loyola University New Orleans in third place.

PUNE, INDIA

Zensar, an RPG company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire M3bi, an Arizona-based data and digital engineering firm.

HOUSTON

Comcast has appointed Toni Beck as VP of external affairs for the company’s Houston Region.

NEW YORK

The Public Relations Global Network has added two new agencies to its global network. Peritus PR will represent the network in Birmingham, Alabama, and Race Communications will represent in Goiás, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced its inaugural Summit dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in public relations. The virtual event, “Driving DEI Forward in PR Campaigns, Workplaces, and Beyond,” will begin on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 16,and continue throughout the day on Thursday, June 17.