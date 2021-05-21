Does the term ‘geriatric millennial’ offend you?

Not all millennials are created equal.

People born between 1980 and 1985 now have their own, very specific moniker: Geriatric millennials.

Erica Dhawan coined the term in a Medium piece entitled: “Why the Hybrid Workforce of the Future Depends on the ‘Geriatric Millennial.'”

“Geriatric millennials are a special micro-generation born in the early 1980s who are comfortable with both analog and digital forms of communication,” Dhawan wrote. “They were the first generation to grow up with technology like a PC in their homes.”

Is the term fair?