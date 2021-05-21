Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

It’s not too late to check out all of the winners from the PRWeek Global Awards, which were announced yesterday in a trio of live feeds. Some of this year’s big winners were Interpublic Group firms Weber Shandwick and Golin. The Climate Store by Felix by Swedish shop Prime Weber Shandwick won Campaign of the Year.

Porter Novelli CEO David Bentley is the special guest on the latest edition of The PR Week podcast. He talks about becoming an agency chief executive during the pandemic and how organizations can and should respond to political and social movements. Plus: Why the Biden test drive was a win for Ford and what is and is not working about mask communications.

The Biden administration is turning to dating apps to get more Americans vaccinated. Nine of the largest dating apps will offer perks to users who have gotten their shots. The benefits go beyond getting badges: vaccinated users receive 14% more matches than those who are not vaccinated, according to data from OKCupid.

New this morning: Two of media mogul Byron Allen’s companies have filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s, accusing the chain of discriminating against Black-owned media companies. Entertainment Studios Networks and Weather Group say McDonald’s spent about $1.6 billion on TV ads in the U.S. in 2019, but less than $5 million of that on Black-owned media, according to The Wall Street Journal.

What to watch today: Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to be the star witness as the company defends itself in a lawsuit filed by Fortnite-maker Epic Games over the commissions Apple charges in its App Store. Epic’s lawyers grilled executives this week including former Apple marketing leader Phil Schiller.