The PRWeekly Podcast: India & COVID | Kiyan Prince campaign | Agencies expanding abroad | Climate crisis

India is enduring one of the world’s worst COVID crises with a death toll rapidly rising towards 300,000.

H+K India CEO Abhishek Gulyani and freelance journalist and media consultant Shubhreet Kaur join the PRWeekly to discuss what it is like on the ground and how agencies, journalists and influencers are coping.

They also provide insights into some of the unique public health communications challenges the nation faces.

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington and news editor Arvind Hickman discuss whether more agencies are likely to expand abroad given recent moves by One Green Bean and Milk & Honey.

They also look at senior hires in the industry and whether PR professionals need to lift their game on climate crisis comms.

The pair also provide their take on the widely acclaimed Kiyan Prince FIFA 21 campaign.