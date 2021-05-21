Movers & Shakers: Sainsbury's, Edelman, M&C Saatchi Talk, BCW, Finsbury Glover Hering and more

Sainsbury’s group head of communications Rebecca Reilly has been promoted to group corporate affairs director.

Former M&C Saatchi Talk head of consumer Lucy Swan has departed to join PR agency Wild Card as business development director.

François Souchet has just joined BPCM as global head of sustainability and impact, a new role based at its London office, ModusBPCM. Souchet joins from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, where he led its Make Fashion Circular initiative.

Headland has hired two new directors, from Freuds and Tulchan, and elevated Tom Bage to partner.

Finsbury Glover Hering has named Bloomberg’s German bureau chief, Daniel Schäfer, as a partner in the consultancy’s capital markets team.

Edelman UK has hired the former head of public affairs at the Financial Conduct Authority, Wes Ball, as a director. He joins the Advocacy and Public Affairs leadership team led by managing director Luciana Berger.

Unlimited has appointed Will Hart group managing director of its Communications division, as previous leader Nick Clark exits the group.

M&C Saatchi Talk has hired former Golin and VCCP figure Alex Michael in the new role of head of growth, alongside two creative appointments.

The Labour Party has appointed BritainThinks co-founder Deborah Mattinson as its director of strategy, with a remit to work on its core narrative.

Abbie Sampson, director of external affairs at Energy UK, is leaving the energy industry trade body after four years to join Brunswick.

BCW has hired Caroline Winters as a senior adviser, specialising in public affairs, corporate reputation and issues management.

Clarity has hired Holly Hunter as joint deputy managing director. She will take on the role alongside Catriona Biggart. She has previously worked as director of communications at fintech firm Cytora PR and as a practice lead at Hotwire. In a separate move, Liam McLaughlin has been promoted to vice-president of client services across Europe.

The Portfolio Club has hired Camilla Martin as senior PR manager for its new hospitality brand, The Other House. She has held several senior PR and comms positions, most recently as brand communications manager at Corinthia Hotels.

Financial services comms agency Teamspirit has promoted Montserrat Tojeiro to the new role of managing director, alongside other leadership changes.

Public sector specialist Big Partnership has boosted its senior team with a series of promotions.