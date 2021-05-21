Pitch Update: Airbus, Unisys, Oddbox, Petronas, Allinson's, Minderoo Foundation and more

Unisys Corporation has appointed WPP technology specialist AxiCom as its UK PR agency of record and European hub agency following a competitive pitch.

Blurred has been appointed by the international philanthropic Minderoo Foundation to launch its Plastic Waste-Makers Index. Blurred’s brief was to develop the strategic media positioning for this report and execute media outreach. To date the report has received coverage in the New York Times, Reuters, CNN, The Guardian and the BBC.

Airbus has retained Powerscourt to provide strategic communications support across its UK activities.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has won a brief with MANA Group, an entertainment company launched by former triathlete Chris McCormack. H+K’s scope covers the brand’s Pho3nix Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that uses sports to enhance underprivileged children’s health and wellbeing. The remit includes raising the profile of the organisation and comms around events.

Fruit and vegetable box delivery service Oddbox has appointed Splendid Communications as its lead agency to work on earned media.

Good American, an “inclusive fashion brand” co-founded by Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian, has recruited Good Culture Inc to lead its consumer press office and look after talent and influencer strategy across EMEA.

Travel technology specialist Amadeus has named Zeno Group as its agency of record for global corporate communications and London consultancy Fire on the Hill as its strategic communications and global business unit partner.

The lubricants arm of global oil and gas company Petronas has hired Lewis to build brand sensitivity, awareness and reputation across a large part of the EMEA market.

Mason Williams Communications has picked up three new clients: Canary Island five-star resort Bahiazul Villas; reading education system Reading Eggs; and the Trafalgar St. James Hotel in London.

Recruitment process outsourcing firm Talent Works has appointed CommsCo as its retained PR agency for the UK and US.

Kindred has been appointed by sustainable pet food brand Edgard & Cooper following a competitive pitch. The remit includes developing and delivering innovative initiatives that support the company’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

The National Paralympic Heritage Trust has appointed Threepipe to help evolve its digital and social media strategy during this Paralympics year. The brief includes helping the organisation better connect with, update and inspire future athletes, their families and the general public who have an interest in Paralympic sport.

Wild Card has grown its Allied Bakeries portfolio with the addition of Allinson’s, which joins Kingsmill in the agency’s FMCG brand division. Allinson’s has given Wild Card a brief to emphasise the brand’s ‘quality credentials’, building on the growth in the premium bread market as consumers seek craft-style loaves. It includes an extensive and targeted trade and consumer outreach programme, which will include an ambassador-led PR campaign

WEPA UK, a supplier of private-label paper products to the UK and Ireland, has appointed Manchester PR and social media agency Rumpus to support the launch of its first branded, eco-friendly toilet roll.

Solution Fires, a manufacturer of a electric fires and fireplaces, has appointed Zeus PR to manage its integrated PR and marketing. Zeus PR will support brand growth and its retail network with above- and below-the-line campaign activity, including national consumer and trade advertising, media relations and organically driven digital PR activation.

GEMS Holdings has appointed Molly McDaniel Public Relations to support its PR and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom and Europe for the Secret Bay, The Residences at Secret Bay, and the historic Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort on the Caribbean island of Dominica.