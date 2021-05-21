Ex-M&C Saatchi Talk consumer chief joins Wild Card

Wild Card said that in her new role, Lucy Swan will work with managing director Georgie Upton and founder Kate Wild to boost the profile of the agency, as well as being responsible for new business.

Wild Card took its current form last September with the merger of sister businesses Wild Card, based in London, and Wild West, with offices in Truro and Bristol.

Swan joined M&C Saatchi Talk in September 2020 amid a reorganisation of its senior team. Prior to that she was head of brand at Porter Novelli, and spent more than 10 years at Clarion Communications, latterly as creative director and managing partner.

Wild Card has also announced internal promotions. Sophie Langridge, who has been with the business since 2010, has been made a director. She will continue to lead the company’s FMCG division, which works with brands including Ginsters, Allied Bakeries, Grupo Bimbo (New York Bakery Company & Sanissimo), Tetley and Starbucks Ready-to-Drink.

Aaron Huckett has been promoted to digital director, responsible for the agency’s "integrated digital thinking" and campaigns.

Upton said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the agency as we look forward to future growth and building on current momentum. Lucy, Sophie and Aaron will be pivotal to us delivering best-in-class client work, as well attracting new brands to the Wild Card family.”