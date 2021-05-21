Oddbox hires PR agency to establish food waste as a major climate issue

Splendid has been briefed to help Oddbox establish food waste as a major climate issue, launch a new customer brand experience and expand its service in the Midlands and the South-East of England.

The fruit and vegetable box delivery service has asked Splendid to deliver a longer-term comms strategy and creative activations to grow awareness of industrial food waste and its impact on the environment, encouraging its audience to "eat good, do good, and stay odd". The agency will also provide an “always-on” press office plan to help the business grow its national media profile.

Oddbox fights food waste by rescuing fresh produce that is deemed by retailers and the food service industry as too big or small, ‘too ugly’, the ‘wrong’ colour, or simply not needed from going to waste.

The business previously looked after its PR and social activity exclusively in-house, and began a review process to find a PR partner that was facilitated by Creativebrief.

“We selected Splendid Communications as we were not only impressed by its strategic and creative thinking, and proven track record in the food sector, but also by company values that clearly align with ours,” Oddbox brand manager Ana Caeiro said. “We love its people-first approach and the fact that it intends to keep us real as we push forward with ambitious goals.”

The partnership launches with Splendid Communications team members undertaking secondments within the Oddbox business, alongside a more conventional agency relationship.

Alec Samways, chief executive of Splendid Communications, added: “Working with Oddbox is a dream come true for us at Splendid. We relish the opportunity to work with a founder-led business whose ideology and commitment to the environment is totally in line with our own. We’re excited to do positive work that not only helps raise awareness for a great company but ultimately also seeks to protect the planet.”