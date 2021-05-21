Unisys hires WPP agency for UK and EMEA brief

AxiCom’s remit includes repositioning Unisys from “a leader in end user services to enabling greater end user experiences across the region”. It will deliver through a mix of media relations, content creation and social media management.

The brief also includes managing Unisys’ European agency network, where AxiCom will be responsible for co-ordinating boutique agencies in Belgium, DACH, France, Netherlands and Spain.

Unisys EMEA head of corporate and internal communications Claire Ramage said: “We were looking for an agency that can deliver creative campaigns, and drive media engagement in support of our global business units.

“AxiCom presented us with some fresh ideas for Unisys to tell a more ‘human’ story explaining technology as an enabler, engage the press, and deliver targeted and measurable content via multiple channels.”

The account team will be led by AxiCom's director of enterprise technology, Robert Roessler.

Kate Stevens, president of AxiCom in Europe, added: “I was excited about this opportunity from my very first conversation with Claire and the Unisys team. Translating complex technology innovations into inspiring stories is the heart of everything we do, and it’s even more delightful to have the opportunity to work with a company that has such a strong legacy in the industry.

"Led by Robert, the team will use its deep sector expertise, extensive PR experience and digital marketing skills to position Unisys for the next part of its journey.”