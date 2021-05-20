Forbes CCO Matthew Hutchison moves to Dow Jones

NEW YORK: Forbes chief communications officer Matthew Hutchison is moving to Dow Jones, effective May 24, taking on the same role at the business publisher and reporting to CEO Almar Latour.

Hutchison will supervise about 20 staffers and will be responsible for internal and external communications. He will help to develop the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy. Latour noted in a statement that Hutchison will arrive at the company at a time of significant change and digital growth.

Hutchison said that he will “champion the brand and the people and use communications as a strategic tool to align and motivate people for the benefit of their careers and the business.”

Prior to Hutchison’s hiring, Colleen Schwartz, SVP of external communications, and others had fulfilled several of the role’s responsibilities. Schwartz will report to Hutchison.

Forbes named Hutchison as its first chief communications officer in March 2020. Before Forbes, Hutchison worked at FleishmanHillard, Tribune Publishing, CBS Interactive, Dell, Viacom, Sony and Apple.

“We thank Matt Hutchison for his extraordinary contributions and wish him well,” Forbes said in a statement. “We are actively looking for his successor.”

Dow Jones is owned by News Corp. Its outlets include The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Financial News and Private Equity News. The division posted a 6% revenue increase in News Corp.’s fiscal Q3 2021, which ended on March 31, to $421 million.