LLYC acquires performance and digital consultancy Apache

MIAMI: LLYC has acquired performance and digital marketing consulting firm Apache, which specializes in contributing to the transformation and growth of its clients’ businesses.

This deal allows LLYC to extend the services of its Deep Digital Business unit, which develops data analytics, deep learning and influence and digital marketing “to help clients harness the disruption caused by exponential technologies in the field of communications,” LLYC said in a statement.

The three founding partners of Apache, Jesus Moradillo, David Martin and Luis Manuel Nuñez, will continue to run the agency’s business. They will work with LLYC chief strategy and innovation officer Adolfo Corujo and his team to incorporate their services into the firm’s evolving value proposition, which involves using innovations in corporate communications, public affairs and marketing in all its operations.

Apache, founded in 2016, has a team of more than 40 staffers that specialize in paid media, marketing automation, organic positioning, e-commerce and marketplace and data analytics to enhance the success of brands and products in the digital ecosystem.

LLYC is planning to quickly roll out Apache’s capabilities in Latin America, Portugal, Brazil and the U.S. Last month, France-based private equity firm MBO & Co sold its stake in LLYC to the company’s founders.

LLYC’s revenue was up 1% last year globally to $48.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021. It rebranded from Llorente & Cuenca in 2019. Its team has grown to 600 professionals globally and has integrated firms such as Impossible Tellers, Arenalia and Diplolicy in Spain; S/A Comunicaçao in Brazil; EDF in the U.S.; and Factor C in Chile.