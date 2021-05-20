Golin expands creative and strategy team

CHICAGO: Interpublic Group agency Golin has expanded its creative and strategy teams with several hires in its Chicago office that will lead its largest accounts.

Giulia Magaldi and Frank Garcia are joining Golin from advertising agency Gut as creative directors. The duo will lead creative for McDonald's and work closely with Shadab Wajih, who joined as associate art director in May.

Estees Mathes and Michael Franklin (pictured below) are also joining the firm as creative directors from Ogilvy and will lead creative across brands including General Mills, which Golin won at the end of last year.

Each will report to Golin chief creative officer of North America Ron D'Innocenzo.

Amit Wadehra is joining the firm from Ketchum as EVP and head of digital for Golin Chicago. He will lead strategic planning, social listening, social media strategy, digital marketing, paid social advertising, native advertising, community management and content strategy for clients, and will report to Ginger Porter, president of Golin’s Midwest region.

The roles represent the agency’s efforts to expand its creative capabilities and converge paid and earned media. In 2016, Golin acquired creative agency Brooklyn Brothers for an estimated $45 million, bringing its 130-person staff in London, U.S. and Brazil offices into IPG.

The firm’s latest expansion comes after Golin Chicago appointed Jorge Muñoz to executive creative director last year.

“We look for media-agnostic creatives who think in terms of the big idea, not the medium. We’re thrilled to invest in such incredible talent, and we look forward to what their great brains can do with our great brands,” said D’Innocenzo in a statement.