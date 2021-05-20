Chick-fil-A hires Rebecca Lynch, Maggie Cancelosi Grund as it fills out PR team

ATLANTA: Chick-fil-A is growing its PR team with two hires from the agency world and planning to bring on more staffers.

The chain has hired Rebecca Lynch as senior lead adviser for brand PR, reporting to Chelsea Lee, brand PR team leader. Lynch is tasked with developing and executing PR strategy for Chick-fil-A brand campaigns and initiatives.

Chick-fil-A has also hired Maggie Cancelosi Grund as senior lead adviser for new restaurant PR, reporting to restaurant PR team leader Caroline Taylor. Cancelosi Grund will work on the strategy for opening restaurants in new and emerging markets.

Lynch and Cancelosi Grund are both set to join the company on May 24.

“When you spend 10 years at an amazing place, with amazing people, leaving is bittersweet,” Lynch wrote in a LinkedIn post. “EP+Co, you are such a special place. But, I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be joining the Chick-fil-A family, helping lead brand PR efforts alongside an incredible team.”

Lynch has worked at EP+Co since 2011, most recently as VP and director of comms. In that role, which she has held since May 2018, Lynch has been responsible for developing and directing the agency’s internal and external communications, including leadership profiling, new business announcements and industry features. She has also helped to promote creative work from clients such as Denny's, Bojangles, Men’s Wearhouse, John Deere and 20th Century Fox.

Cancelosi Grund is joining the company from Edelman, where she was a senior account supervisor on the corporate team, based in Atlanta.

Chick-fil-A also has two roles open on the PR team: lead adviser working on new restaurant openings; and lead adviser on the field team supporting ad hoc restaurant-level needs. These are all new roles.

“As our brand experiences tremendous growth, we are excited to grow our PR team,” Jackie Jags, Chick-fil-A’s director of PR, told PRWeek via email.

Chick-fil-A has 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, DC, and Canada. The chain’s revenue was up 13% in 2020 despite the pandemic, according to Restaurant Finance Monitor.