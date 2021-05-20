The PR Week: 5.21.2021: David Bentley, Porter Novelli

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Porter Novelli CEO David Bentley.

Podcast topics:

1:36 - Bentley talks about becoming an agency CEO during the unprecedented year that was 2020, how organizations can and should respond to social and political movements and more.

14:17 - An Edelman Trust Barometer midyear report says business is now the most trusted institution — how can business leaders deliver on that mandate?

17:31 - President Joe Biden made an unscheduled appearance in Dearborn, Michigan, this week to test-drive a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

23:27 - Finn Partners is buying itself out of Stagwell Group. Where does the agency go from here?

26:01 - Mask communication: Who's been doing it well... and who's been doing it badly.

32:28 - What's going on at TikTok/ByteDance as the cofounder and CEO steps down?