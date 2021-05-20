The PR Week: 5.21.2021: David Bentley, Porter Novelli

The Porter Novelli CEO talks about his first year on the job, Porter Novelli's purpose principles and more.

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Porter Novelli CEO David Bentley. 

Podcast topics:

1:36 - Bentley talks about becoming an agency CEO during the unprecedented year that was 2020, how organizations can and should respond to social and political movements and more.    

14:17 - An Edelman Trust Barometer midyear report says business is now the most trusted institution — how can business leaders deliver on that mandate?

17:31 - President Joe Biden made an unscheduled appearance in Dearborn, Michigan, this week to test-drive a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

23:27 - Finn Partners is buying itself out of Stagwell Group. Where does the agency go from here?

26:01 - Mask communication: Who's been doing it well... and who's been doing it badly.

32:28 - What's going on at TikTok/ByteDance as the cofounder and CEO steps down?

