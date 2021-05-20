Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: second batch of winners revealed today

The winning entries in 12 categories will be revealed from 4pm via the livestream accessible here.

The first batch of 14 category winners were revealed yesterday – click here to view them.

Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.

Thank you to our judges and co-chair of judges Kevin Batchelor, Co-Founder of Electric Robin and Nicholas Hulley, Executive Creative Director of AMV BBDO.

The category winners that will be revealed via the livestream today are:

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Director

Best use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Best use of Digital/Social Media

Best use of Humour

Brand Documentary

Most Emotional Film

Branded Programme

Agency of the Year



Good luck to everyone who entered.

Register your interest for Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 here.