Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: second batch of winners revealed today

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek UK staff

The second tranche of winners in the 2021 Brand Film Awards EMEA, from Campaign and PRWeek, will be announced today (26 May) via a livestream.

News

The winning entries in 12 categories will be revealed from 4pm via the livestream accessible here.

The first batch of 14 category winners were revealed yesterday – click here to view them.

Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.

Thank you to our judges and co-chair of judges Kevin Batchelor, Co-Founder of Electric Robin and Nicholas Hulley, Executive Creative Director of AMV BBDO.

The category winners that will be revealed via the livestream today are:

Animated
Behind the Scenes
Best Individual Performance
Best Post-production
Best Director
Best use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Best use of Digital/Social Media
Best use of Humour
Brand Documentary
Most Emotional Film
Branded Programme
Agency of the Year


Good luck to everyone who entered.

Register your interest for Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 here.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now