Cubeiq helps Ad Council measure vaccination campaigns

There is no shortage of campaigns encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but measuring the success of these campaigns can be challenging.

That’s where mobility intelligence and consumer insights company Cuebiq comes in. The company has partnered with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, two organizations at the heart of a national vaccination push, to measure the It’s Up To You campaigns that educate Americans about the vaccine.

Cuebiq is calculating visit lift, which looks at whether those exposed to PSAs go to vaccine centers in higher numbers than those in an unexposed control group. Cuebiq is also measuring incrementality, which looks at whether frequently visited locations, such as pharmacies, are seeing visits in greater numbers than normal.

Cuebiq is also collaborating with researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health to determine the effectiveness of messages and messaging strategies. Using advanced analytics, the two organizations will look at which messages and content delivery approaches are the most successful at overcoming vaccine hesitancy across media channels and publishers. This information, in turn, will be used to optimize the PSA.

The ultimate objectives are to fight not just the pandemic, but also misinformation around the virus and its vaccine, and increase vaccine uptake.