'Inspiring at all levels' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

This week has allowed us to hug our friends, go for dinner indoors (thank heavens, given the weather) and experience the cinema and theatre in person, so it will come as no surprise that a number of the campaigns that stood out are linked to the easing of lockdown.

HITS

Company Debt, 'Your Local Pub Needs You'

Capturing the attention of everyone from the Daily Star to Radio 4’s flagship Today programme, was Company Debt – the provider of business rescue and insolvency services – calling for a super session under the rallying call of, ‘Your Local Pub Needs You'. The company says that to help keep bars afloat, every customer needs to neck 124 pints, 122 glasses of wine or 975 packets of crisps.

There’s a handy poster to put up in your local (playing on the famous on the WW1 Lord Kitchener image), interesting stats, industry comment and some effective visuals. And for those of you who are worried it is promoting binge drinking on an extreme scale, it states that it “does not intend to promote excessive drinking, but merely to highlight the stresses facing the pub sector during this difficult time. Please drink responsibly". Well executed and fun, this campaign brought a relatively unknown company into the spotlight...

Airbnb, 'The Rovers’ Annexe'

Ever fancied being a Weatherfield local, supping a pint from the Rovers Return, eating one of their famous hot pots, while watching classic episodes of one of the nation’s favourite soaps? Then this is your moment. The Rovers’ Annexe, a pop up house on Coronation Street, has been listed on Airbnb for a one night stay. This campaign from Hope&Glory not only offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the soap’s fans, it’s also generated over 800 pieces of coverage and all proceeds will go to charity. Booking opens on 26 May and I predict it will be booked up immediately for those of us looking for an original staycation.

We’ve been working with Airbnb and ITV to list a once-in-a-lifetime stay on the nation’s favourite street as The Rovers’ Annexe hit the cobbles of Coronation Street https://t.co/ixkUX2tbhw — Hope&Glory (@HopeandGloryPR) May 20, 2021

#BackOnStage, Society of London Theatre

For many of us the past 14 months with limited opportunities to go to the theatre has caused real heartache. The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) – the not for profit organisation, which runs Official London Theatre – has launched its #BackOnStage campaign, showcasing 40 London shows and theatres across zones 1-2 on the London Underground, and asking venues and theatre fans across the country to use the hashtag and share their magical moments.

It’s a great example of the power of the collective generating interest and engagement, and provides the perfect platform to publicise some of the fantastic productions coming to a stage near you.

‘Long Live the Prince’

Fifteen years after his being fatally stabbed, the 15 year-old Queens Park Rangers (QPR) prodigy Kiyan Prince’s dream of becoming a professional footballer has been made real. The pro-bono campaign devised by Engine, with all proceeds going directly to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, sees Kiyan signed by his former club QPR (under the number 30, the age he would be now), sponsored by major brands including Adidas and JS, and made into a virtual FIFA QPR player by EA Sports.

It’s a campaign on a heroic scale, harnessing influencers, role models, gaming and sponsorship. It’s not only a fitting tribute to a life cut short, it highlights the issue of knife crime and supports the important work of the foundation. Inspiring at all levels.

MISSES

Aldi's new offers

Hot on the heels of the caterpillar cake wars with Marks & Spencer, Aldi has launched its version of three of McDonald’s favourites. Promising to save customers up to 47 per cent, The Big Stack, chicken nuggets and breakfast hash browns are due in store next week and have created a real buzz with customers and widespread coverage. But the move has left many left many wondering whether McDonald’s will let them get away with it. In the words of the Co-Op on Twitter:

We're in a McHurry to see how this one ends �� pic.twitter.com/igQMGQXGMp — Co-op (@coopuk) May 19, 2021

Kahlúa coffee research

Not quite living up to its potential was research undertaken by the coffee-flavoured drink brand Kahlúa to celebrate the launch of its new bottle. It looked at our coffee drinking habits and found 86 per cent of us were self-confessed coffee lovers and three in five couldn’t go a whole day without their caffeine fix. And it found a quarter of adults can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere of a coffee shop. While the campaign generated column inches from The Daily Express to the Independent, I couldn’t see any extension into social media or supporting materials on its website. Great research, it just felt like a missed opportunity.

